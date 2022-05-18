Back in March, Sudan Archives returned with a great new song called “Home Maker.” Whatever new era that hinted at for Sudan Archives, “Home Maker” was an exciting first look, landing amongst our favorite songs that week. Today, she’s back with another new song, and this one’s a banger too.

Sudan Archives’ latest is called “Selfish Soul,” a song she describes as being “about women and the celebration of hair. It’s about representation of different hair textures and embracing all colors and textures of it.” She offered more detail in a statement:

I feel like there’s an American standard of what beautiful hair is, and I wanted to show in this video that’s not what all beauty is; to showcase different hairstyles and different types of women and their hair. I was inspired by India Arie’s “I Am Not My Hair,” one of the first songs I heard about this subject. She talks about extensions and weaves and natural hair and nappy hair, and that she’s not her hair; she won’t conform to the comparisons that would come up if you had a weave or sew-in or natural hair or Afro — that doesn’t represent her.

“Selfish Soul” comes with a video directed by Trey Lyons. Check it out below.