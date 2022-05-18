Maxo Kream – “Jigga Dame”

Maxo Kream – “Jigga Dame”

Last year, the hugely talented Houston rap storyteller Maxo Kream released his sharp, considered album Weight Of The World. On that album, Maxo showed off the power of telling grimy street stories and making you feel empathy for all the people involved. Today, Maxo has come out with a new single called “Jigga Dame” that’s on a whole other wave. On “Jigga Dame,” Maxo’s aim isn’t to convey the emotional intensity of dangerous situations. Instead, Maxo’s goal is to talk shit virtuosically. Mission accomplished.

On Twitter last night, Maxo Kream claimed that he’s “bacc in Trigga Maxo mode,” referring to the snarling fast-rap clinic that he released in 2015. “Jigga Dame” fits the bill. It’s a short song, less than two minutes, and it’s got Maxo speeding all over a hard, simple beat: “Selling rock with the Glock, I was hitting plays/ Like the Rock, you can smell what I’m cooking, mane.” This is just good rap music. Listen to it below.

“Jigga Dame” is out now on RCA.

