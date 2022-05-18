Boston indie trio Pet Fox has members who have played in bands like Palehound and Ovlov. As Pet Fox, they’ve released a few EPs, and they’re getting ready to release their full-length debut A Face In Your Life next month. We’ve already posted the early single “Checked Out,” and now Pet Fox have also shared another new one.

On Pet Fox’s latest single “Only Warning,” Theo Hartlett sings in a weary monotone while things explode all around him. The band’s rhythm section hits fast and hard, and Hartlett’s own guitar streaks tracers across the sky. In a press release, Hartlett says, “This track is about staying in a relationship when you know it’s bad for you because you’re scared of being alone and scared of hurting someone. Being unable to let go of something when you know it’s not right, but you can’t figure out how to do so without conflict.” Check out the video below.

A Face In Your Life is out 6/17 on Exploding In Sound. Pre-order it here.