Last month, John Cudlip announced his debut album as Launder, Happening. At the time, he also shared two great lead singles, “Unwound” and “Chipper.” Today, he’s back with another one.

Launder’s latest is called “Become.” It finds Cudlip once more teaming up with French vocalist Soko. “This is the most collaborative track on the record,” Cudlip said in a statement. “I couldn’t have made this song what it is by myself.”

“‘Become’ is about being stuck in situations where you know you deserve better, but it still drags you down,” Soko added. “And you know deep down that to become your best self you have to break through thick layers of detangling old patterns and live with intention. Become the majestic lion you know you are… It’s also about the duality of anxiety: being stuck between feeling small and wanting to break free.”

Check it out below.

Happening is out 7/15 on Ghostly. Pre-order it here.