0

Last month, Australian-born, LA-based Artist To Watch Hazel English announced that a new EP, Summer Nights, was set to arrive June 17. We’ve already heard its title track, plus “Nine Stories” (technically released in 2021), and now we’re getting a third EP cut: the hazy, summer-ready “All Dressed Up.” English’s third single is, like the rest of the EP, co-produced by Day Wave’s Jackson Phillips, who also sings on the shimmering track. Listen below.

Summer Nights is out 6/17.

