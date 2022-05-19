Fyre Fest Founder Billy McFarland Released From Prison Early

Just hours after reporting that pharma bro Martin Shkreli has been released from prison early, TMZ now reports that disgraced Fyre Fest founder Billy McFarland is also out early. McFarland was reportedly released on March 30 and transferred to community confinement (aka a condition of probation which means the offender is in a shared residence, like a halfway house, a restitution center, or a treatment center). He’s expected to stay there until the end of August. McFarland was originally sentenced to six years in 2018 after pleading guilty to wire fraud.

Back in October 2020, McFarland was placed in solitary confinement after launching a new podcast called Dumpster Fyre from prison. In the five years since Fyre Fest’s disastrous and fraudulent collapse, it has been the subject of two competing documentaries, and its organizers were the subject of at least eight lawsuits, with one seeking more than $100 million in damages.