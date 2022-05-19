Just a few weeks ago Toro Y Moi released the new album Mahal. It’s great. With that record still fresh in the world’s mind, Toro Y Moi mastermind Chaz Bear has just teamed up with FKJ, the French multi-instrumentalist otherwise known as French Kiwi Juice, on his new single “A Moment Of Mystery.”

Within a certain part of the music business, FKJ is a big deal. Right now, FKJ is getting ready to release the new album V I N C E N T, and “Greener,” his last single, was a team-up with Carlos Santana. The new song “A Moment Of Mystery” is a relatively low-key track, with Toro Y Moi crooning over hazy synths and jazzy piano flourishes. In a press release, FKJ has this to say about the track:

I met with Chaz and Tony, who play keys in Toro Y Moi, for the first time at this session. The energy was real smooth, and we got in the zone quickly. We couldn’t stop playing. Even if sometimes we’d try to take a break to write and structure something, we would end up getting distracted by all these toys in the studio and start jamming again for another hour or two. At the end of the session, we had all these demos. I took them back home and played with them. The next time I came to San Francisco, Chaz and I met again and chose a couple of them to finish, including “A Moment of Mystery,” which made it to this album.

Toro Y Moi says:

Vincent, Tony and I jammed out this track at different fur in SF when Vincent flew in to work on his record. I ended up writing about the moments of desire and the tension we feel when we’re away from loved ones. I want the listener to feel as if things are open ended with the person on the other side.

Check it out below.

V I N C E N T is out 6/10 on Mom + Pop. Check out our recent We’ve Got A File On You feature on Toro Y Moi here.