Stream Toro y Moi’s New Album Mahal

New Music April 27, 2022 9:26 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Stream Toro y Moi’s New Album Mahal

New Music April 27, 2022 9:26 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Toro y Moi’s new album rules. On Mahal, Chaz Bear shifts from the brisk, dance-tinged sound of 2019’s great Outer Peace in favor of a fuzzed-out yet chilled-out psych-pop feel. Even when it rocks, there’s a certain serenity about it. Even when it eases along, there’s such contagious momentum to this music.

Ever since dual lead singles “Postman” and “Magazine” dropped in January, I’ve been more excited for Mahal than any Toro release in a long time. Viewed negatively, that’s on me; I feel like I’ve been taking Bear’s steady quality for granted for years now. Viewed from a more positive angle, my enthusiasm has only been further stoked by subsequent singles “The Loop” and “Déjà Vu,” songs that play like best-case scenarios for a 2020s spin on ’60s and ’70s lysergic bliss.

The rest of Mahal lives up to the hype. It’s one of my favorite albums of 2022 so far. You can hear it now — more than 24 hours early — via an album-length visual by director Joe Cappa. Dig into the audio-visual experience below, and check back Thursday for a lengthy interview with Bear.

Mahal is out 4/29 on Dead Oceans. Pre-order it below.

Toro y Moi - Mahal [LP]

$22.99

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Premature Evaluation: Arcade Fire WE

2 days ago 0

T Bone Burnett Debuts New Audio Format That’s “The Pinnacle Of Recorded Sound” With Bob Dylan Re-Recordings

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Blackstreet’s “No Diggity” (Feat. Dr. Dre & Queen Pen)

3 days ago 0

Watch Kelly Clarkson Sing The Hell Out Of Radiohead’s “Exit Music (For A Film)”

2 days ago 0

Lorde Addresses Viral Shushing Video

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest