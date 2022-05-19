Hundredth – “Fantasize”

The Myrtle Beach, South Carolina trio Hundredth just can’t sit still. Since their formation, Hundredth have moved from post-hardcore into shoegaze, dream-pop, and dancey synth music. We last heard from the band in 2020, when they entered the dance zone on their album Somewhere Nowhere. Today, the band has followed that album with a new single that’s being presented as the bridge into their next thing.

The new Hundredth single “Fantasize” sounds light years removed from their early melodic hardcore days, but it’s basically in the same realm as Somewhere Nowhere. Frontman Chadwick Johnson sings angelically over a funky, busy bassline as synths strobe all around him. It’s a dazed, joyous club track with a slightly melancholy underpinning. Here’s what Johnson says about it:

We’ve been working on new songs for a new album over the past couple months, trying all kinds of different things to see what feels good. When I landed on this one a couple months ago, I really liked how it felt. It mixes a lot of styles I really like, old and new. It feels vintage like disco, grooves kinda like 90’s French house, and has some swirly and modulated Neo-Psych moments. I kept listening to it and it felt like a perfect summer single so we decided to share it as “a step along the way” to our new record.

Check out “Fantasize” below.

