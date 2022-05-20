Watch Pond Cover Dragon’s ’80s Hit “Rain”

Pond are about to reissue their 2021 album 9 with the deluxe edition treatment, featuring a few new songs. We’ve heard “Lights Of Leeming” and “Hang A Cross On Me,” and now the Perth psych-rockers are sharing a cover of Dragon’s 1983 song “Rain” for Triple J’s Like A Version series.

“The genre of uplifting ’80s Australian rock has been my recent fave, especially while jogging,” Pond’s Nick Allbrook said during the interview segment. “It’s beautiful. It’s a beautiful sentiment about rain and love and friendship.”

Watch Pond’s Dragon cover below.

The deluxe edition of 9 is out 5/20 via Spinning Top.