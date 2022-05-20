Stream Sunami’s Bloodthirsty New Release 2022 Promotional Tape

New Music May 20, 2022 12:12 PM By Tom Breihan
0

Stream Sunami’s Bloodthirsty New Release 2022 Promotional Tape

New Music May 20, 2022 12:12 PM By Tom Breihan
0

Nobody in hardcore makes goon music more primal and insane than San Jose marauders Sunami. Sunami’s whole deal is that they push tough-guy beatdown music way past its logical extreme, taking it into the realm of joyous cartoon violence. With that style, Sunami have become full-on cult heroes over the past few years. The band shares members with heavy-hitting Bay bands like Gulch and Hands Of God, but as those bands have gone away, Sunami are still thriving. Today, they’ve got new music out.

Sunami still haven’t released an album, but they’re apparently working on one. Their new three-song release 2022 Promotional Tape follows the band’s self-titled debut EP and their 2021 split with Gulch, and it’s here to build up anticipation for a forthcoming LP. People were already ready for that album to arrive, but the monstrous new songs on this tape definitely won’t dampen that excitement.

All three songs on the new tape are all-out rippers, but the one that really demands your attention is “Fake Blood,” a guttural riff-stomp anthem with an absolutely bloodthirsty breakdown. When Sunami play that one live, nobody in the room is going to be safe. Stream the tape below.

2022 Promotional Tape is out now on Triple B Records/DAZE.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Porno For Pyros Will Play First Concert In 24 Years At Welcome To Rockville

3 days ago 0

Migos’ Quavo And Takeoff Announce Joint Single, Offset Unfollows Them

2 days ago 0

Chad Smith And Matt Cameron Apologize For Comments In Taylor Hawkins Article

3 days ago 0

Neil Patrick Harris Apologizes For Serving Meat Platter Styled After Amy Winehouse’s Corpse Shortly After Her Death

4 days ago 0

The Dove Cameron Renaissance Is Upon Us

5 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest