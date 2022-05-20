Doja Cat Cancels Festival Gigs, Weeknd Tour For Tonsils Surgery

Fresh off a pair of hit Coachella sets and big wins at the Grammys and Billboard Music Awards, Doja Cat was set to continue her momentum with a bunch more high-profile live dates this summer including festival dates and a prime slot opening for the Weeknd on his stadium tour. Instead, she’ll be staying home to recover from surgery on her tonsils. In a message on her social media channels, Doja writes:

Hi guys. I wanted you to hear it from me first. Unfortunately I have to have surgery on my tonsils asap. The surgery is routine but the recovery is going to take awhile due to swelling. That means I have to cancel my festival run this summer as well as The Weeknd tour. I feel horrible about this but can’t wait for this to heal and get back to making music and create and experience for y’all.

In a series of tweets two months ago, Doja Cat expressed her desire to quit music. This week she affirmed to E! that in the moment she was serious about it. So as much as this news sucks for Doja and her fans, maybe a break from the nonstop churn of the entertainment machine will be good for her?