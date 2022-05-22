Japanese Breakfast was the musical guest for the finale of Saturday Night Live‘s 47th season. Michelle Zauner and her band did two tracks off last year’s Jubilee, “Be Sweet” and “Paprika.” She also made a cameo in the sketch “Women’s Commercial,” helping out by singing a song about a hair product known as “gray adult pigtails.”

This weekend, Zauner also appeared on The Tonight Show — she talked about “Jimmy Fallon Big!” and ate hot dogs with the man himself.

Check out her SNL performances and sketch below.

This was the last Saturday Night Live episode for a lot of cast regulars: Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney are all leaving the show. Eminem, who Davidson has impersonated in the past, popped up in a cut-for-time sketch that paid tribute to SNL head honcho Lorne Michaels by parodying Em’s own “Forgot About Dre”: