Last month, Alex G released his score for the horror film We’re All Going To The World’s Fair, but his last proper album was 2019’s House Of Sugar — which means we’re about due for some new Alex tunes. And today, lo and behold, he’s back with a new single, “Blessing,” which was co-produced with Jacob Portrait and features whisper-singing, mock grunts, some John Carpenter-esque synths, and an undeniable swagger.

Alex G talked about the new track with Hanuman Welch on Apple Music 1:

So, I was up pretty early one morning because I couldn’t sleep and I started playing guitar and wrote this song really quickly. I guess something special about it is… once I demo’d it out and showed it to my band we all recorded it together at this studio in Upstate New York. We had never done that before. Everything at once in the room together. The song is chopped up. The instrumentals were all done live, which is kinda unique I guess. To be honest, I wrote it so quick. Maybe lack of sleep helped write it.

It comes along with a Zev Magasis-directed music video, which you can check out below alongside some just-announced tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

06/01 Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center *

06/02 Richmond, VA @ Brown’s Island *

06/03 Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage *

06/04 New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall*

06/05 Lafayette, NY @ Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards*

10/06 Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom ~

10/07 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel ~

10/08 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse ~

10/09 Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl ~

10/10 St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway ~

10/12 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre ~

10/14 Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell ~

10/16 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox ~

10/17 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom ~

10/19 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore ^

10/21 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern ^

10/22 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park ^

10/24 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge ^

10/26 Austin, TX @ Emo’s ^

10/27 Fort Worth, TX – Tulips ^

10/29 Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young

11/01 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue ^

11/02 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^

11/03 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^

11/04 Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre ^

11/05 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall ^

11/06 Montreal, QC – Le Studio TD ^

11/08 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club ^

11/09 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club ^

11/11 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

11/12 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

11/17 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^

11/18 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

11/19 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

* supporting Bright Eyes

~ Barrie opening

^ Hatchie opening

# Sadurn opening

“Blessing” is out now via Domino.