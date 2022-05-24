Last month, Mikey Erg announced his new album Love At Leeds. It was recorded with Steve Albini and features Jeff Rosenstock on co-production and lead guitar duties. So far, Erg shared lead single “Almost Like Judee Sill.” Today, he’s back with another one.

Erg’s latest is called “Caroline Told Me So.” It was one of the first songs written for Love At Leeds, and apparently defined a lot of the direction Erg ended up following for the rest of the album. It also comes with a video from Dog City Drifter, inspired by Roy Lichtenstein.

Check it out below.

Love At Leeds is out 6/24 via Don Giovanni. Pre-order it here.