Mikey Erg – “Caroline Told Me So”

New Music May 24, 2022 1:13 PM By Ryan Leas
0

Mikey Erg – “Caroline Told Me So”

New Music May 24, 2022 1:13 PM By Ryan Leas
0

Last month, Mikey Erg announced his new album Love At Leeds. It was recorded with Steve Albini and features Jeff Rosenstock on co-production and lead guitar duties. So far, Erg shared lead single “Almost Like Judee Sill.” Today, he’s back with another one.

Erg’s latest is called “Caroline Told Me So.” It was one of the first songs written for Love At Leeds, and apparently defined a lot of the direction Erg ended up following for the rest of the album. It also comes with a video from Dog City Drifter, inspired by Roy Lichtenstein.

Check it out below.

Love At Leeds is out 6/24 via Don Giovanni. Pre-order it here.

Ryan Leas Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Porno For Pyros Will Play First Concert In 24 Years At Welcome To Rockville

6 days ago 0

Bright Eyes’ Conor Oberst Walks Off Houston Show After Two Songs, Band Suggests Karaoke Instead

2 days ago 0

Watch Porno For Pyros Reunite At Welcome To Rockville

2 days ago 0

Halsey Says Label Won’t Release New Song Without Viral TikTok: “They Are Doing This To Basically Every Artist”

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Savage Garden’s “Truly Madly Deeply”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest