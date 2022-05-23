Supercrush – “Perfect Smile”

Last month, the fuzzy Seattle power-pop trio Supercrush announced a new EP, Melody Maker, the follow-up to their 2020 studio debut SODO Pop. They introduced it with “Trophy,” and today they’re back with another new track, the soaring and sweet “Perfect Smile.” “With teeth so straight and white, you’ve got a perfect smile/ It’s so much prettier than mine,” bandleader Mike Palm sings on it. “I bet your parents bought you braces as a child/ I wanna see it all the time.” Listen below.

The Melody Maker EP is out 6/3 on the band’s own KR Records label in the US, Debt Offensive Records in Canada, Erste Theke Tonträger in Europe, and Flake Records in Japan.

