Noga Erez – “Nails”

Tal Abudi

New Music May 25, 2022 12:34 PM By Ryan Leas
0

Last year, Noga Erez released a new album called Kids, plus an acoustic version called Kids (Against The Machine). We last heard from her back in January, when she returned with a live cover of Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby.” Today, she’s back with a new song of her own.

Erez’s latest is called “Nails.” “‘Nails’ is a song about jealousy, and how being jealous of people, in this particular case another woman, makes you idealize that person in a very weird and dark way,” Erez said in a statement.

Check it out below.

