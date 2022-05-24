Wynonna Judd and Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee have teamed up on a new duet titled “Other Side.” The two performers met and recorded together on Wynonna’s farmland property outside of Nashville. “In the midst of everything that has happened, I said that I would continue to sing,” Wynonna said in a statement. “So, here I am. I met Katie Crutchfield last year and we connected immediately. We recorded ‘Other Side’ in the studio here on the farm and it was one of my favorite recording experiences ever. I’m thankful for the opportunity to sing with the next generation of greatness.”

Crutchfield adds: “Working with Wynonna and Cactus [Moser, Wynonna’s husband] on this song was one of the more creatively stimulating and exciting experiences I’ve had in my songwriting career. Wynonna is an icon and a fountain of wisdom. Sharing space with her to create something new was really nothing but a joy and an honor. Her spirit inspires me daily and her continued encouragement has meant the world. Together, with Cactus, we made an amazing team and I’m so excited to share this song.”

Both artists are currently prepping tours: Wynonna will celebrate the legacy of her late mother Naomi Judd, on “The Judds: The Final Tour” with special guests Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Trisha Yearwood, and Martina McBride. Waxahatchee, meanwhile, has some upcoming dates in June with Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Sheryl Crow.

Listen to and watch the video for “Other Side” below.

THE JUDDS: THE FINAL TOUR

9/30 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

10/01 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center

10/07 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

10/08 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

10/14 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

10/15 – Huntsville, AL @ Probst Arena @ The Van Braun Center

10/21 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater

10/22 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

10/27 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

10/28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/29 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

WAXAHATCHEE TOUR DATES

06/09 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre #

06/10 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre #

06/11 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium #

06/13 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre #

06/15 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC #

06/16 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap #

06/17 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap #

06/18 – Williamsburg, VA @ Virginia Arts Festival

06/19 – Wilmington, DC @ The Queen $

06/21 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner $

06/22 – New York, NY @ SummerStage in Central Park $^

06/23 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall $

06/25 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Corona $

06/26 – Greenfield, MA @ Green River Festival

08/05 – Fishers, IN @ Nickel Plate District Amphitheater

08/06 – Evanston, IL @ Canal Shores Golf Course w/ Lucinda Willams

08/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

08/20 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Concerts @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater @

08/21 – Redmond, VA @ Marymoor Park @

# – with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit & Sheryl Crow

$ – with Ohmme

^ – with Swearin’

@ – with Courtney Barnett, Sleater-Kinney, and Fred Armisen