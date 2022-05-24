Wynonna & Waxahatchee – “Other Side”

New Music May 24, 2022 10:13 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Wynonna & Waxahatchee – “Other Side”

New Music May 24, 2022 10:13 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Wynonna Judd and Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee have teamed up on a new duet titled “Other Side.” The two performers met and recorded together on Wynonna’s farmland property outside of Nashville. “In the midst of everything that has happened, I said that I would continue to sing,” Wynonna said in a statement. “So, here I am. I met Katie Crutchfield last year and we connected immediately. We recorded ‘Other Side’ in the studio here on the farm and it was one of my favorite recording experiences ever. I’m thankful for the opportunity to sing with the next generation of greatness.”

Crutchfield adds: “Working with Wynonna and Cactus [Moser, Wynonna’s husband] on this song was one of the more creatively stimulating and exciting experiences I’ve had in my songwriting career. Wynonna is an icon and a fountain of wisdom. Sharing space with her to create something new was really nothing but a joy and an honor. Her spirit inspires me daily and her continued encouragement has meant the world. Together, with Cactus, we made an amazing team and I’m so excited to share this song.”

Both artists are currently prepping tours: Wynonna will celebrate the legacy of her late mother Naomi Judd, on “The Judds: The Final Tour” with special guests Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Trisha Yearwood, and Martina McBride. Waxahatchee, meanwhile, has some upcoming dates in June with Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Sheryl Crow.

Listen to and watch the video for “Other Side” below.

THE JUDDS: THE FINAL TOUR 
9/30 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena 
10/01 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center
 10/07 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center 
10/08 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center 
10/14 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena 
10/15 – Huntsville, AL @ Probst Arena @ The Van Braun Center
 10/21 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater
 10/22 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena 
10/27 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
 10/28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena 
10/29 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

   WAXAHATCHEE TOUR DATES 
06/09 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre #
 06/10 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre # 
06/11 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium # 
06/13 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre # 
06/15 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC # 
06/16 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap # 
06/17 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap # 
06/18 – Williamsburg, VA @ Virginia Arts Festival
 06/19 – Wilmington, DC @ The Queen $ 
06/21 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner $ 
06/22 – New York, NY @ SummerStage in Central Park $^ 
06/23 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall $ 
06/25 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Corona $
 06/26 – Greenfield, MA @ Green River Festival
 08/05 – Fishers, IN @ Nickel Plate District Amphitheater
 08/06 – Evanston, IL @ Canal Shores Golf Course w/ Lucinda Willams
 08/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater
 08/20 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Concerts @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater @ 
08/21 – Redmond, VA @ Marymoor Park @
  # – with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit & Sheryl Crow
 $ – with Ohmme 
^ – with Swearin’ 
@ – with Courtney Barnett, Sleater-Kinney, and Fred Armisen

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Porno For Pyros Will Play First Concert In 24 Years At Welcome To Rockville

6 days ago 0

Bright Eyes’ Conor Oberst Walks Off Houston Show After Two Songs, Band Suggests Karaoke Instead

2 days ago 0

Watch Porno For Pyros Reunite At Welcome To Rockville

2 days ago 0

Halsey Says Label Won’t Release New Song Without Viral TikTok: “They Are Doing This To Basically Every Artist”

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Savage Garden’s “Truly Madly Deeply”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest