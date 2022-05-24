The awesomely fired-up Britpop trio Supergrass announced a big reunion in 2019, nine years after their initial breakup. The pandemic took a lot of the momentum out of that reunion, and Supergrass were reduced to playing socially distanced outdoor shows in 2020. But that reunion is back on for real now. Supergrass just played a few American shows, and they were the musical guests on last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

On Kimmel, Supergrass played their 1997 single “Richard III,” a #2 hit in the UK that never made any impact in the US. I’d love to know the calculation there. There are Americans who know “Caught By The Fuzz” and “Alright” and “Pumping On Your Stereo,” but they didn’t play those ones. Maybe Supergrass were hyping up their European tour with an American TV-show appearance. Or maybe “Richard III” is just the song that they felt like playing. In any case, it’s a great song, and they played it well.

These days, Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes has a real “guy at the dive bar who thinks he’s Dave Navarro” vibe, which is a pretty good look for him. On Kimmel, two of the three Supergrass members wore fedoras. (The fourth guy onstage, the band’s touring keyboardist, did not wear a fedora.) The band looked mean, and they sounded mean. Given that Supergrass were basically babies when they first blew up, there’s something interesting about watching an older, harder version of the band still bashing these songs out. Check out the performance below.