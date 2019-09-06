Supergrass Announce Reunion

With ultra-catchy singles like “Alright,” “Caught By The Fuzz,” and the cheeky “In It For The Money,” Oxford trio Supergrass were one of the most fun participants in the 1990s Britpop movement. They outlasted that cultural moment by a decade-plus before disbanding in 2010 without finishing their seventh album Release The Drones. But it looks like the operation is ramping back up. Singer-guitarist Gaz Coombes, who has maintained a domestically popular solo career in the decade since Supergrass ended, has posted a video on Instagram teasing the band’s return. The video features snippets of music from the band’s catalog and the hashtag #Supergrass2020.

So it seems like the band will be touring next year, but we’ll be hearing from them much sooner than that. Supergrass have been widely rumored to be performing tonight at the Pilton Party at Worthy Farm, the site of UK mega-fest Glastonbury. And indeed, today the band was confirmed as the surprise headliner for the event. Also performing are Wolf Alice, who have already been confirmed for next year’s Glastonbury lineup.

Check out the #Supergrass2020 teaser below, and let’s begin to speculate: Will the band make it over the North America? Will they finish that shelved album? Maybe start over from scratch? And most importantly, are they still in it for the money?