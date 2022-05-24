Rico Nasty – “Intrusive”

Rico Nasty has been sporadically dropping singles over the past year — most recently was “Vaderz” last month, and then the Flo Milli-featuring “Money” a few months before that. Today, she’s back with another new track, the distortion-heavy “Intrusive.”

“This song tells the story of intrusive thoughts with some industrial elements,” Rico Nasty said in a statement. “The song is a true free style for me and takes you for a ride through my mind.” This track and “Vaderz” are supposed to be featured on what is described in a press release as a “very personal upcoming project.” Rico’s last project was 2020’s Nightmare Vacation, her studio debut.

Listen to “Intrusive” below.