Rico Nasty – “Intrusive”

New Music May 24, 2022 9:55 AM By James Rettig
0

Rico Nasty – “Intrusive”

New Music May 24, 2022 9:55 AM By James Rettig
0

Rico Nasty has been sporadically dropping singles over the past year — most recently was “Vaderz” last month, and then the Flo Milli-featuring “Money” a few months before that. Today, she’s back with another new track, the distortion-heavy “Intrusive.”

“This song tells the story of intrusive thoughts with some industrial elements,” Rico Nasty said in a statement. “The song is a true free style for me and takes you for a ride through my mind.” This track and “Vaderz” are supposed to be featured on what is described in a press release as a “very personal upcoming project.” Rico’s last project was 2020’s Nightmare Vacation, her studio debut.

Listen to “Intrusive” below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Porno For Pyros Will Play First Concert In 24 Years At Welcome To Rockville

6 days ago 0

Bright Eyes’ Conor Oberst Walks Off Houston Show After Two Songs, Band Suggests Karaoke Instead

2 days ago 0

Watch Porno For Pyros Reunite At Welcome To Rockville

2 days ago 0

Halsey Says Label Won’t Release New Song Without Viral TikTok: “They Are Doing This To Basically Every Artist”

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Savage Garden’s “Truly Madly Deeply”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest