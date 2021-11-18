Rico Nasty – “Money” (Feat. Flo Milli)

Rico Nasty has been having a hard time in the road for the past few weeks. She’s been opening Playboi Carti’s King Vamp tour, and Carti’s fans, at least at some stops, have been booing and throwing bottles. Rico has been getting pissed at those fans, often in entertaining ways. Today, Rico has released a new banger, and that might be an even better way of flexing on her naysayers.

Since she released her album Nightmare Vacation a little less than a year ago, Rico has been dropping one-off singles like “Magic” and “Buss.” Today, she’s teamed up with Alabama’s Flo Milli, one of the few rappers who can truly match her energy, on a new jam called “Money.”

Boys Noize produced “Money,” and it’s got a big, bouncy beat with Miami bass 808s and chopped-up guitar riffs. On the hook, Rico adapts 2 Live Crew’s self-explanatory 1986 chant “We Want Some Pussy.” On the verses, Rico and Flo Milli snarl hard and demand whatever’s in your pockets. The song’s video is as over-the-top as that cover art implies. Check it out below.