Rico Nasty Is Extremely Pissed Off At Playboi Carti’s Fans

On paper, a bill with both Playboi Carti and Rico Nasty makes perfect sense. Both Carti and Rico are raw, energetic rappers who play around with punk rock signifiers and who have built reputations for intense, out-of-control live shows. But Rico Nasty has been opening for Playboi Carti on Carti’s King Vamp tour, and things have not been going well. During some of these shows, Carti’s fans have been dicks to Rico, and she hasn’t been shy about reacting.

As HipHopDX points out, Rico stopped her show in Los Angeles last Saturday night when she got booed. In a fan-made video from the show, Rico told the crowd, “This is what the fuck we gon’ do for you disrespectful muthafuckers out there! Bitch, we gon’ sit in mutherfuckin’ silence! Don’t you fucking play! What you think this is, bitch? It’s not that.” When the crowd chanted for Carti, Rico said, “This is fuckin’ lame. He doesn’t even know you guys.”

they was booing my Rico man 😞 pic.twitter.com/03OGCPn7Ei — π (@name_seyi) November 10, 2021

After the show, Rico posted a series of tweets going in on the crowd, telling them, “Y’all mothers should have swallowed you little pissy frogs” and calling them an “anti black ass crowd… Weak ass little boys wit blonde pubes.”

He won’t let u suck his dick bro leave him alone https://t.co/X0WN4INtHW — TACOBELLA (@Rico_nastyy) November 7, 2021

Ok so y’all wanna be funny ? Lmao how about I be funnier — TACOBELLA (@Rico_nastyy) November 7, 2021

Y’all mothers should have swallowed you little pissy frogs — TACOBELLA (@Rico_nastyy) November 7, 2021

Anti black ass crowd .

Weak ass little boys wit blonde pubes . Ugh . Get me out of here — TACOBELLA (@Rico_nastyy) November 7, 2021

Y’all all got dirty ass shoes !!!!! — TACOBELLA (@Rico_nastyy) November 7, 2021

Yeah I said it .

Not deleting shit . Try me again . I a fly off the stage and possess u . — TACOBELLA (@Rico_nastyy) November 7, 2021

Or I make u sit in silence . Wassup — TACOBELLA (@Rico_nastyy) November 7, 2021

Cause a real bitch getting paid regardless . Keep playing . Dickwheats — TACOBELLA (@Rico_nastyy) November 7, 2021

This past Saturday, Rico was opening for Carti in Portland, and HipHopDX reports that someone in the crowd threw a bottle at her. Rico stopped the show and demanded to know who threw the bottle, and she went down into the crowd to find the person before security pulled her away.

Rico still has a bunch of dates left on Carti’s King Vamp tour.