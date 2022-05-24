Goon – “Angelnumber 1210”

New Music May 24, 2022 3:14 PM By Chris DeVille
It’s been less than a month since Goon released their 24-hours-only benefit covers EP. Now the LA indie band is back with news of a proper new album called Hour Of Green Evening coming this summer. Alex Fischel of Spoon plays piano and keyboards on it. If I’m reading the bio right, it seems to be one of those albums about sleepy suburban splendor and the yearning ache of childhood, or something? You get it. Real vibey, but dynamic enough. Real pretty, but maybe just a tiny bit shadowy. Philosophically closer to Real Estate’s full-fledged embrace of the suburbs than Arcade Fire’s arena-scale critique.

On lead single “Angelnumber 1210,” Kenny Becker sings about past lives, personal connection, the glory of nature, sleeping soundly, and such. It’s chill but vivid and sonically substantial, putting a bit of a dark edge on all that placidity. I like it more and more with each listen. Watch director Katie Neuhof’s video for the song below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Pink And Orange”
02 “Angelnumber 1210”
03 “Another Window”
04 “Buffalo”
05 “Wavy Maze”
06 “Emily Says”
07 “Bend Back”
08 “Maple Dawn”
09 “Ochre”
10 “Lyra”
11 “Last Light On”

Hour Of Green Evening is out 7/15. Pre-order it here.

