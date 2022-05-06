Goon Cover Pixies, Guided By Voices, Illuminati Hotties & More On Abortion Rights Benefit EP Six Covers

New Music May 6, 2022 9:28 AM By Chris DeVille
New Music May 6, 2022 9:28 AM By Chris DeVille
Kenny Becker’s LA-based Goon released their Elliott Smith-esque Paint By Numbers, Vol. 1 EP in February with the promise of a second volume eventually. Before that happens, Goon are dropping a completely separate EP. In response to the Supreme Court’s imminent reversal of Roe v. Wade, the band has released their Six Covers EP for today only as a Bandcamp exclusive. It features covers of songs by Pixies, Guided By Voices, Illuminati Hotties, Draag, Dead Soft, and Daniel Johnston. Sarah Tudzin of Illuminati Hotties guests on the cover of Pixies’ “Snakes.” All proceeds from the sale of Six Covers will go to the Mississippi Reproductive Freedom Fund. Stream it below and buy it at Bandcamp.

