Goon – “Garden Of Our Neighbor”

Goon released their debut album Heaven Is Humming back in 2019. Since then, Goon mastermind Kenny Becker has effectively rebooted the band, bringing in a whole new lineup and exploring a new sound. The upcoming Paint By Numbers, Vol. 1 is the first of two EPs of songs that Becker compares to “sculptures or collages,” recorded entirely at Becker’s apartment and rehearsal space. Lead single and opening track “Garden Of Our Neighbor” is a warm, patient zone-out that eschews the fuzzy ’90s-indebted rock of Goon’s last LP in favor of lush bedroom-pop. Listen below.

Paint by Numbers, Vol. 1 is out 2/25.

