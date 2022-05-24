Chat Pile – “Slaughterhouse”

New Music May 24, 2022 11:03 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Chat Pile – “Slaughterhouse”

New Music May 24, 2022 11:03 AM By Tom Breihan
0

You could think of Oklahoma City’s Chat Pile as a grunge band who understands that the original meaning of the word “grunge” pretty much meant “filth.” Chat Pile makes a grimy, feverish form of noise-rock that calls back to the more transgressive ends of the ’90s underground. If you’ve ever enjoyed the work of Unsane or Cows or early Helmet, then these guys might be your jam.

In the past few years, Chat Pile have released a couple of EPs and made a name for themselves. Last year, they dropped a split with fellow misanthropes Portrayal Of Guilt and covered Sepultura’s “Roots Bloody Roots.” Today, they’ve announced that their full-length debut God’s Country is coming out this summer, and they’ve shared the unhinged, scuzzed-out opening track “Slaughterhouse.”

“Slaughterhouse” is a feverish riff-rocker with scream-howled lyrics about what it must be like to work in an industrialized death facility: “And all the blood! All the blood! And the fuckin’ sound, man! You never forget their eyes!” Director Laine B’s video follows a woman who’s covered in blood and building crosses. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Slaughterhouse”
02 “Why”
03 “Pamela”
04 “Wicked Puppet Dance”
05 “Anywhere”
06 “Tropical Beaches, Inc.”
07 “The Mask”
08 “I Don’t Care If I Burn”
09 “grimace_smoking_weed.jpeg”

God’s Country is out 7/29 on the Flenser.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Porno For Pyros Will Play First Concert In 24 Years At Welcome To Rockville

6 days ago 0

Bright Eyes’ Conor Oberst Walks Off Houston Show After Two Songs, Band Suggests Karaoke Instead

2 days ago 0

Watch Porno For Pyros Reunite At Welcome To Rockville

2 days ago 0

Halsey Says Label Won’t Release New Song Without Viral TikTok: “They Are Doing This To Basically Every Artist”

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Savage Garden’s “Truly Madly Deeply”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest