Premature Evaluation: Angel Olsen Big Time

At the same time, Olsen’s time traveling takes her to some very concrete memories, and leads her to definitively saying goodbye to some parts of the recent past. “All The Good Times” kicks off the album with a breakup reckoning, heartbreak shifting to self-assurance and the conclusion: “Thanks for the free ride/ And all of the good times.” The album’s penultimate track, “Through The Fires,” catalogues the same breakup, with Olsen finding resolve in the song’s gorgeous finale:

I lost sight, then I made up my mind

To learn to release the dreams that had died

In spite of the sound of what I had heard

To recognize truth without any word

I felt the change and it

Came back around

Then I moved in to the feeling I found

And the feeling I found

Showed me how I could lose

To love without boundary

And put it to use

To remember the ghost

Who exists in the past

But be freed from the longing

For one moment to last

And walk through the fires

Of all earthly desires

And let go of the pain that obstructs you from higher higher higher

Higher higher higher higher higher lighter lighter lighter

It seems like no mistake that both of those songs are answered by tracks that revel in the small moments of another love, “Big Time” and “Chasing The Sun.” The latter ends the album with Olsen mentioning aimless days “chasing the sun” and “driving the blues away” with her partner. The song “Big Time” gives the album its name, referencing the way Olsen and her partner say “I love you big time.”

In a sense that phrase encompasses this giant theme hanging over the album. Throughout, Olsen sounds like someone who has started to exit youth and has a vast and complex web of memory to untangle. You can read the title as falling head-over-heels for someone, and you can also read it as the messiness of a human life in all its expansiveness. At one point, she yearns for something simpler, in the aggrieved chorus of “Go Home”: “I wanna go home/ Go back to small things/ I don’t belong here/ Nobody knows me.”

At every turn, Olsen seems to answer all of this with at least resilience, if not full rejuvenation at the birth of a new chapter. It’s there in the contented sigh of “Big Time,” or how she works her way around the word “higher” in the stunning conclusion of “Through The Fires,” the catharsis of that “Go Home” chorus and the surprising outro of “Right Now.” Big Time is a reflective, patient album, primarily abandoning the intense swings between quiet and loud that gave All Mirrors its impact. Yet every time you think it’s going to settle and drift away, it hits you with some new stunning musical turn, some crushing lyric. A lot of what Olsen is wrangling with on Big Time doesn’t necessarily seem like it ever gets answered once and for all. But across the album, she takes that big time and depicts it in small fragments — no less thunderous, but rendered at a scale where you can look at it, turn it over, and learn to move through it.

Big Time is out 6/3 via Jagjaguwar.