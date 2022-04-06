Premature Evaluation: Father John Misty Chloë And The Next 20th Century

But taken as a whole, Chloë And The Next 20th Century is a mood album that really requires you to sink in and meet it on its terms. Even the similarly slowburn Pure Comedy had more variations in tempo and timbre and texture, whereas Chloë takes a surprising approach and really commits to it. On one hand, it’s not entirely accurate to dismiss Chloë as something less than a big, bold return on FJM’s part. There is plenty of ambition and craft across the album, and it’s hard to think of many other artists on Tillman’s wavelength or echelon who are messing with these particular pieces of pop history. But more than ever with FJM, this is a real “your mileage may vary”-type affair. His detractors will be unmoved, and some fans will be deterred. There is no less beauty on Chloë than its predecessors, but hearing Tillman reemerge in such an austere mood takes some getting used to.

It’s a great big left turn of an album, and even within that trajectory Tillman eventually veers off into an unforeseen direction. Just when you think you’ve got Chloë And The Next 20th Century completely figured out — 40-odd minutes in, after the stretch of “Funny Girl” into “Only A Fool” into “We Could Be Strangers” — the album upends everything with its titanic, stunning closer: its second title track, “The Next 20th Century.” Out of nowhere, Tillman abandons the ballads and the ’50s palette, the sweet sounds mingling with sour feelings. “The Next 20th Century” is a song laden with apocalyptic gravity, suddenly all-consuming. It’s an immediate contender for the best Father John Misty song.

“The Next 20th Century” is a masterwork of atmosphere — haunting yet soothing strings and synths, a simmering beat, the kind of melody that’s simple but forceful enough to make every line hit with profundity. A Nazi wedding band, Val Kilmer as Batman, “Recite your history of oppression, babe/ While you are under me,” “But none of us here/ Will ever see the promised land/ None of us here will be there for childhood’s end,” “Come build your burial grounds/ On our burial grounds/ But you won’t kill death that way”: The whole song is a tour de force of what Tillman does best. It mingles cultural detritus and the mundane ways we fill our lives and the distractions we fall prey to under an all-encompassing grey sky of eternal existential woes. When that gnarled guitar rises up, it’s shocking in the context of the song, and especially within the flow of the album as a whole — a slight allowance of release. And then finally, at the end, some resolution to go on: “I don’t know ’bout you/ But I’ll take the love songs/ And give you the future in exchange… I’ll take the love songs/ And the great distance that they came.”

Here, at the end of the album, you get the kind of lyrical and sonic scope one might’ve expected from a Father John Misty album titled Chloë And The Next 20th Century. If the rest of the album has to grow on you, I haven’t been able to shake “The Next 20th Century” since the first time I heard it. In many ways, it almost feels like it was dropped in from another album, and perhaps it was — you could imagine it sitting alongside the songs debuted in 2019, “Tell It Like It Is” and “Time Makes A Fool Of Us,” a synth-y late-night Cohen-esque FJM album.

That isn’t the album we got, though. Instead, Chloë And The Next 20th Century is an oddity, with certain songs that very much speak to each other, and other sets that speak to each other, some in classic FJM dialect and some trying out something new. Altogether, it’s intriguing, to have no idea how he arrived at this sound and where he might go from here. That’s always been the case with Father John Misty, and there’s often something rewarding in the zigs and zags and obfuscation. That remains true here, in all the striking moments Chloë And The Next 20th Century can offer. But the album is still something of a paradox: Father John Misty at maybe his most frustrating while also his prettiest and most polite.

