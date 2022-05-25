Mura Masa – “blessing me” (Feat. Skillibeng & Pa Salieu)

New Music May 25, 2022 1:38 PM By James Rettig
0

Mura Masa has announced a new album, demon time, the UK producer’s follow-up to 2020’s R.Y.C.. It’ll be out in September and it features guest spots from Lil Yachty, Slowthai, Channel Tres, Erika de Casier, Leyla, and more. Over the past few months, he’d dropped two tracks that’ll show up on it — “2gether” and “bbycakes,” which rounded up Lil Uzi Vert, PinkPantheress, and Shygirl for the same song. And today he’s back with a new single, “blessing me,” which features Jamaican dancehall artist Skillibeng and the British rapper Pa Salieu. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “demon time” (Feat. BAYLI)
02 “bbycakes” (Feat. Lil Uzi Vert, Shygirl, & PinkPantheress)
03 “slomo” (Feat. Tohji & Midas The Jagaban)
04 “2gether”
05 “up all week” (Feat. Slowthai)
06 “prada (i like it)” (Feat. Leyla)
07 “hollaback bitch” (Feat. Channel Tres & Shygirl)
08 “no ish” (Feat. Lil Yachty & Unknown T)
09 “blessing me” (Feat. Pa Salieu & Skillibeng)
10 “tonto” (Feat. Isabella Lovestory)
11 “e-motions” (Feat. Erika de Casier)
12 “blush” (Feat. Leyla)

demon time is out 9/16 via Universal.

