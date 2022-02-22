Mura Masa – “bbycakes” (Feat. Lil Uzi Vert, PinkPantheress, & Shygirl)

New Music February 22, 2022 1:12 PM By Tom Breihan
0

The UK producer Mura Masa has always been a prolific collaborator. On 2020’s R.Y.C., his last album, Mura Masa included tracks with people like Clairo and slowthai. Back in November, Mura Masa shared the track “2gether,” a fully solo affair that jumped into at least three or four different genres in its three minutes. Today, Mura Masa’s got another new single, and this one has some big-name collaborators.

On the new track “bbycakes,” which he’s been teasing on TikTok for a little while, Mura Masa joins forces with three young stars. The new track features one previous Mura Masa collaborator, the fast-rising UK TikTok hyperpop star PinkPantheress. (Mura Masa produced her single “Just For Me.”) It’s also got two newer collaborators, the massive Philly rapper Lil Uzi Vert and the London dance-rap futurist Shygirl. The song finds a strange tone that’s both jittery and bittersweet at once, and it features all three vocalists sounding like robots who are so sad that they’re glitching out. Below, listen to “bbycakes” and check out Mura Masa’s just-announced tour dates.

TOUR DATES:
4/20 – Benidorm, Spain @ Warm Up Festival
5/27 – Brussels, Belgium @ Core Festival
6/03 – Bristol, UK @ Love Saves The Day
6/04 – Belfast, Northern Ireland @ AVA Festival
6/09 – Porto, Portugal @ NOS Primavera Sound
6/12 – Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret Festival
7/09 – Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival, Madrid
6/20 – Perth, Australia @ Metro City, Perth
6/22 – Melbourne, Australia @ The Forum Theatre
7/23 – Sydney, Australia @ Enmore Theatre

