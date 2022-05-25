Brandy Murks Jack Harlow In Rap At 43 On His Own Beats, As Promised

Two weeks ago, Jack Harlow was made to look a fool during an interview with the New York radio station Hot 97. In an on-air game, Harlow was unable to identify Brandy’s “Angel In Disguise,” even when hosts Ebro Darden, Laura Stylez, and Peter Rosenberg offered him several hints. One of those hints was that her brother was responsible for getting lots of other people famous — a nod to Ray J’s infamous sex tape with Kim Kardashian that led to Keeping Up With The Kardashians and all its offshoots. Harlow’s reaction to this clue in turn revealed that he didn’t know Brandy and Ray J were siblings. In response to viral footage of the exchange, Brandy jokingly tweeted, “I will murk this dude in rap at 43 on his own beats and then sing is ass to sleep.” And now she has.

I will murk this dude in rap at 43 on his own beats and then sing is ass to sleep. ♠️ — b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) May 17, 2022

See, I can have a little fun too♥️ hehe…all love♥️♥️♥️ — b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) May 17, 2022

I know I’m mad late… but it was a joke♥️ I didn’t know he rapped so I was just Poking 😂 but I see now this was a big thing a few days ago ♥️ — b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) May 17, 2022

Brandy has recorded a freestyle over Harlow’s Fergie-sampling hit “First Class,” currently the #1 song in America. In under two minutes, the pop-R&B legend unleashes impressive rap skills as advertised. “Painting pictures/ Cinderella scriptures,” she rhymes. “But that don’t mean Jack in the streets/ Jack of all trades, now I’m here jackin’ for beats.” The track premiered at Hot 97‘s website, and you can hear it below.