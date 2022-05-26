The Rolling Stones Are Throwing Themselves An Indie Rock Party With Phoebe Bridgers, The War On Drugs, & Courtney Barnett

This summer, venerable rock institution the Rolling Stones are celebrating their 60th anniversary with a tour of Europe. That trek will include gigantic two hometown shows at London’s Hyde Park, a location that has historic significance for the band. In 1969, two days after the death of Brian Jones, the Stones played Hyde Park, and hundreds of thousands of people showed up. These forthcoming Hyde Park shows presumably will not be that memorable, but they will feature some pretty interesting lineups of openers.

As Brooklyn Vegan points out, these Hyde Park shows will sound a whole lot like a dang Pitchfork Music Festival before the Stones take the stage. At the 6/25 gig, the War On Drugs and Phoebe Bridgers will open the show, along with Vista Kicks, JJ Rosa, and Kelly McGrath. When the Stones play the same venue on 7/3, the support acts will include Sam Fender and Courtney Barnett, as well as Christone Kingfish Ingram, The Dinner Party, and The Flints. Machine Gun Kelly did not get an invite, even if Mick Jagger digs his “post-punk vibe.”

For the record, the openers for the 1969 Hyde Park show were Third Ear Band, King Crimson, Screw, Alexis Korner’s New Church, Family, and the Battered Ornaments. I’ve definitely heard of one of those bands!