Why Bonnie – “90 In November”

New Music May 26, 2022 10:32 AM By James Rettig
0

Why Bonnie have been around for a bit. They have three EPs under their belts: two from 2018, In Water and Nightgown, and one from 2020, Voice Box. Today, the band — who started out in Texas but are now based out of New York — are announcing their debut album, 90 In November, which is out in August.

They’re also sharing its lead single, the album’s title track, which is chiming and melodic and warm; like last year’s single “Galveston,” and their upcoming debut, it was produced by Tommy Read (sibling of Lomelda’s Hannah Read) at their studio in Silsbee. “I wanted to capture the bittersweet feeling of saying goodbye to the landscape that shaped you while still dealing with the anxieties of what lies ahead,” the band’s Blair Howerton said. “Nostalgia always hits with a flash of disjointed memories – like speeding down the highway or sweating in the Texas heat.”

Watch a video for it below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Sailor Mouth”
02 “Galveston”
03 “Nowhere LA”
04 “Hot Car”
05 “Silsbee”
06 “90 In November”
07 “Healthy”
08 “Sharp Turn”
09 “Lot’s Wife”
10 “Superhero”

TOUR DATES:
08/16 Nantucket, MA @ The Gaslight
08/25 New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right *
09/16 Austin, TX @ The Ballroom *

90 In November is out 8/19 via Keeled Scales. Pre-order it

