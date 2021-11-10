Why Bonnie – “Galveston”

New Music November 10, 2021 2:01 PM By James Rettig

Last year, the Texas band Why Bonnie released a new EP, Voice Box — their Fat Possum debut — and today they’re back with their first new single since then, “Galveston.” It’s crisp and twangy and swells in the chorus: “When I try to remember it, I can’t/ It’s slipping like quicksand,” Blair Howerton sings. “When I try to remember it, I can’t/ It’s slipping through my hand.”

“An ode to Galveston, Texas — the capital of ghosts and good memories,” Howerton said in a statement. “One of the most literal recollections of growing up in Southeast Texas, ‘Galveston’ is a snapshot of an old childhood haunt.”

“Galveston” is out now via Fat Possum.

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

