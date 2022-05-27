Earlier this month, news arrived of the soundtrack for the forthcoming Minions movie, The Rise Of Gru. It was produced by Jack Antonoff and primarily features artists covering ’70s tracks: St. Vincent doing “Funkytown,” Phoebe Bridgers singing the Carpenters, Antonoff himself covering John Lennon, Brockhampton doing Kool & The Gang, etc. It also features some originals, including the Diana Ross and Tame Impala collab “Turn Up The Sunshine,” which we heard last week. Today, we get to hear one of the soundtrack’s covers.

Kali Uchis’ contribution to the soundtrack goes a bit further back. “Desafinado” is a bossa nova standard first released in 1959. Bossa nova legend João Gilberto released one of the definitive versions that same year. In 1962, Stan Getz brought it into the jazz world and scored a hit.

Now, Uchis has joined a long line of musicians who have offered their take on the song. Check it out below.

The Minions: The Rise Of Gru soundtrack is out 7/1 on Decca.