Jack White Shares Plea For Gun Control Laws Following His Texas Concerts

Following his concerts in Texas, Jack White has issued an urgent plea for gun control in light of the horrific elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children and two teachers dead. “As we tour in Texas these past few days, I can’t help but to feel saddened in so many ways about the latest in a long line of mass shootings, but mostly I’m exhausted,” White wrote on social media.

White continued, calling for common-sense gun regulations “like the traffic light on the road and the warning label on poison, or the regulation of who can buy sticks of dynamite or own a surface air missile.”

Exhausted with the ignorant excuses about the inability to fix this problem, exhausted with people clinging to their political party or their “side” instead of looking at the issue. Exhausted with people whining about their “freedom” being more important than rules that help save lives. Like the traffic light on the road, and the warning label on poison, or the regulation of who can buy sticks of dynamite or own a surface to air missile, we already have rules, haven’t you noticed? So how about a few more rules then that ALSO save lives and protect us from harm? Maybe rules that save your own children or loved ones lives some day?

White is the latest high-profile musician to express his anger at sadness around the tragic shooting in Uvalde. Brandon Flowers, Taylor Swift, Madonna, and Olivia Rodrigo have also called for stricter gun control laws. “I wish we would never have to worry about our safety or our lives at places that are dedicated to our learning and growing,” Rodrigo said during her performance at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles earlier this week. “And I’m so heartbroken that this is the reality that we’re living in — and we need stricter gun control laws in America.”

Read White’s full statement below.