Watch The National Play Three New Songs In Paris

News May 31, 2022 1:07 PM By James Rettig
Over the weekend, the National kicked off their first tour since 2019. They brought some new songs along with them. The band debuted three tracks at their show in Spain on Saturday night, and then played them again in Paris on Monday night, where they were thankfully captured on video. The new songs, per a setlist that was shared on the National’s Instagram, are called “Tropic Morning News (Haversham),” “Grease In Your Hair (Birdie),” and “Bathwater (Mount Auburn).”

These songs will presumably appear on the National’s follow-up to 2019’s I Am Easy To Find. Since that album was released, the band’s spotlight has grown thanks to Aaron Dessner’s work on Taylor Swift’s albums folklore and evermore.

The full footage of their concert in Paris on May 30 is below. “Tropic Morning News (Haversham)” is at the 45m40s mark, “Grease In Your Hair (Birdie)” is at 55m58s, and “Bathwater (Mount Auburn)” was played during their encore at 1hr32m20s. The embeds below should jump to each specific song, but just in case. Check them out:

