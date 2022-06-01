It’s been a couple years since we’ve heard from the Hamilton, Ontario metalcore behemoth Counterparts, but they’re back today with details on a new album. It’s gonna be a while: A Eulogy For Those Still Here won’t drop until October. In the meantime we’ve got the video for lead single “Unwavering Vow,” a discordant, hard-smashing, sometimes majestic monster of a song. The verses are so brutal, and the chorus makes that brutality feel so catchy. Watch the video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “07/26/2020”

02 “Whispers Of Your Death”

03 “Bound To The Burn”

04 “Unwavering Vow”

05 “A Eulogy For Those Still Here”

06 “Skin Beneath A Scar”

07 “Sworn To Silence”

08 “What Mirrors Might Reflect”

09 “Soil II”

10 “Flesh To Fill Your Wounds”

11 “A Mass Grave Of Saints”

A Eulogy For Those Still Here is out 10/7 on New Damage.