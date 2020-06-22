Counterparts – “Purer Form Of Pain” & “Strings Of Separation”

Last year, the Ontario metalcore face-destroyers Counterparts came out with Nothing Left To Love, a majestic shit-ripper of an album. Since then, frontman frontman Brendan Murphy has gotten even more intense; his side project END just released the crushingly heavy full-length debut Splinters From An Ever-Changing Face. And today, we get two more Counterparts bangers.

Counterparts have just shared their songs “Purer Form Of Pain” and “Strings Of Separation,” both of which come from the same sessions as the Nothing Left To Love album. Both songs absolutely could’ve made the cut for the LP; they’re just as hard and polished as pretty much everything Counterparts do.

Counterparts remain a curious beast. They tend to sound a whole lot cleaner and more produced than most of the bands from their genre and their subcultural background, but they’re also ferociously heavy. They never sound all that much like hardcore — more like a combination of Swedish melodic death metal and the version of screamo that popped off on mid-’00s MySpace. But their music also makes for driving, committed mosh mayhem, and they never follow any obvious blueprints. Check out the two new joints below.

<a href="http://purenoise.bandcamp.com/album/purer-forms-of-pain" target="_blank">Purer Forms Of Pain by Counterparts</a>

The “Purer Form Of Pain” b/w “Strings Of Separation” single is out now on Pure Noise Records.