Sons Of Kemet Announce Farewell Shows, “Closing This Chapter Of The Band’s Life”
British jazz troupe Sons Of Kemet have announced that their previously announced summer 2022 shows will be their last ones “for the foreseeable future.” Posting to social media, the band’s (admittedly vague) statement reads: “This year will be the last chance to see us in the form to which you’ve grown accustomed. After 10 years we have decided that from the end of our scheduled 2022 shows we will be closing this chapter of the band’s life for the foreseeable future. We’re excited to play our remaining gigs for you and to make this summer a fitting send off.”
The band’s drummer Tom Skinner has, of course, recently been playing in the Smile with Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood. Their most recent album was last year’s Black To The Future. Check out the band’s statement and remaining tour dates below.
TOURDATES:
06/02 – Tower of London, UK @ Peckham Rye Park
06/03 – Bergen, Norway @ Nattjazz
06/06 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera a la Ciutat
06/16-19 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival
06/27 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique
07/02 – Gdynia, Poland @ Open’er Festiva 2022
07/03 – Glynde, UK @ Love Supreme Jazz Festival 2022
07/06 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
07/15 – Pori, Finland @ KIRJURINLUOTO
07/17 – Paris, France @ Parc Floral de Paris
07/21 – Segrate, Italy @ Circolo Magnolia (Estivo)
07/22 – Florence, Italy @ Anfiteatro delle Cascine Ernesto De Pascale
07/23 – Centro Sociale, Italy @ Palco aperto del Teatro Sociale
07/24 – Fano, Italy @ Fano Jazz 2022
07/30 – Newport, RI @ Newport Jazz Festival 2022
07/31 – New York, NY @ Capital One City Parks Foundation Summerstage
08/02 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
08/03 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
08/04 – Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon 2022
08/07 – Hamburg, Germany @ Kampnagel
08/10 – Bari, Italy @ Locus Festival Locorotondo, Italy 2022
08/12 – Göteborg, Sweden @ Way Out West 2022
08/13 – Oslo, Norway @ Øyafestivalen 2022
08/14 – Edinburgh, UK @ Leith Theatre
08/17 – Hamburg, Germany @ Elbphilharmonie
08/21 – Hasselt, Belgium @ Pukkelpop Festival 2022