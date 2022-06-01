Sons Of Kemet Announce Farewell Shows, “Closing This Chapter Of The Band’s Life”

British jazz troupe Sons Of Kemet have announced that their previously announced summer 2022 shows will be their last ones “for the foreseeable future.” Posting to social media, the band’s (admittedly vague) statement reads: “This year will be the last chance to see us in the form to which you’ve grown accustomed. After 10 years we have decided that from the end of our scheduled 2022 shows we will be closing this chapter of the band’s life for the foreseeable future. We’re excited to play our remaining gigs for you and to make this summer a fitting send off.”

The band’s drummer Tom Skinner has, of course, recently been playing in the Smile with Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood. Their most recent album was last year’s Black To The Future. Check out the band’s statement and remaining tour dates below.

TOURDATES:

06/02 – Tower of London, UK @ Peckham Rye Park

06/03 – Bergen, Norway @ Nattjazz

06/06 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera a la Ciutat

06/16-19 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival

06/27 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

07/02 – Gdynia, Poland @ Open’er Festiva 2022

07/03 – Glynde, UK @ Love Supreme Jazz Festival 2022

07/06 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

07/15 – Pori, Finland @ KIRJURINLUOTO

07/17 – Paris, France @ Parc Floral de Paris

07/21 – Segrate, Italy @ Circolo Magnolia (Estivo)

07/22 – Florence, Italy @ Anfiteatro delle Cascine Ernesto De Pascale

07/23 – Centro Sociale, Italy @ Palco aperto del Teatro Sociale

07/24 – Fano, Italy @ Fano Jazz 2022

07/30 – Newport, RI @ Newport Jazz Festival 2022

07/31 – New York, NY @ Capital One City Parks Foundation Summerstage

08/02 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

08/03 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

08/04 – Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon 2022

08/07 – Hamburg, Germany @ Kampnagel

08/10 – Bari, Italy @ Locus Festival Locorotondo, Italy 2022

08/12 – Göteborg, Sweden @ Way Out West 2022

08/13 – Oslo, Norway @ Øyafestivalen 2022

08/14 – Edinburgh, UK @ Leith Theatre

08/17 – Hamburg, Germany @ Elbphilharmonie

08/21 – Hasselt, Belgium @ Pukkelpop Festival 2022