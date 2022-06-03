St. Vincent – “Funkytown” (Lipps Inc. Cover)

New Music June 3, 2022 12:08 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

As you may have heard, St. Vincent is on the Jack Antonoff-produced Minions: The Rise Of Gru soundtrack, which is basically a bunch of today’s artists covering hits from the ’60s and ’70s. We’ve already heard the album’s lead single — Tame Impala and Diana Ross’ “Turn Up The Sunshine.” Now we get to hear St. Vincent reimagine Lipps Inc.’s 1980 disco classic “Funkytown.”

As previously reported, the Gru soundtrack also features Phoebe Bridgers covering the Carpenters’ “Goodbye To Love,” Brockhampton remaking Kool & The Gang’s “Hollywood Swinging,” and Thundercat covering the Steve Miller Band’s “Fly Like An Eagle.” Brittany Howard’s version of Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Shining Star” features help from Verdine White, while Caroline Polachek and G.E.M. both do Nancy Sinatra’s “Bang Bang.” Tierra Whack covers Santana’s “Black Magic Woman,” which was already a Fleetwood Mac cover, and Weyes Blood does Linda Ronstadt’s “You’re No Good,” which was already a Dee Dee Warwick cover. Antonoff’s own band Bleachers covers John Lennon’s “Instant Karma!,” which the Minions appear on the album with a version of Simon & Garfunkel’s “Cecilia.”

Listen to St. Vincent’s vocoder- and horn-heavy take on “Funkytown” below.

The soundtrack to Minions: The Rise Of Gru is out 7/1 on Decca.

