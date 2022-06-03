Jeff Beck Says He’s Made An Album With Johnny Depp Coming Out Next Month

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

News June 3, 2022 9:56 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Jeff Beck Says He’s Made An Album With Johnny Depp Coming Out Next Month

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

News June 3, 2022 9:56 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Earlier this week, after a long media-circus trial, a Virginia jury found that Amber Heard had defamed her ex-husband Johnny Depp by identifying herself as “representing domestic abuse” in a Washington Post op-ed. In a decision that many commentators have called a backlash against the #MeToo movement, the jury ordered Heard to pay Depp $15 million; she plans to appeal. But Depp has a bunch of prominent celebrity supporters, and one of them is Jeff Beck, the ’60s-vintage blues-rock guitar hero. Apparently, Depp and Beck have recorded a whole album together, and they plan to release it this summer.

In 2020, Beck and Depp got together to cover John Lennon’s “Isolation.” During the trial a few days ago, Depp popped up at a Jeff Beck show and played a few songs with him. Last night, Depp once again joined Jeff Beck onstage, this time for an extended mini-set in the English city of Gateshead. They played six songs together, including covers of Dennis Wilson, Marvin Gaye, Jimi Hendrix, and Killing Joke. And then Beck told the crowd about the album that he and Depp are planning to release.

Talking to the crowd, Beck said, “I’m gonna take this opportunity and tell you I met this guy five years ago, and we’ve never stopped laughing since. We actually made an album. I don’t know how it happened. It will be out in July.” Someone at the show caught a 27-minute video of Beck’s show, including the Depp appearance. You can check it out below; Beck talks about the album plans at the 18:55 mark.

I can’t imagine what the audience for a Johnny Depp/Jeff Beck album might be, but I didn’t see the virulently pro-Depp online movement coming either, so what do I know.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Porno For Pyros Announce More Reunion Shows

3 days ago 0

Wolfgang Van Halen Slams Autopsy Episode About His Dad: “Fuck Everyone That Works On This Show”

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Céline Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On”

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Will Smith’s “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It”

2 days ago 0

Watch Alison Krauss & Robert Plant Play Led Zeppelin’s “Rock And Roll” Live For The First Time

1 day ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest