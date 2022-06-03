Jeff Beck Says He’s Made An Album With Johnny Depp Coming Out Next Month

Earlier this week, after a long media-circus trial, a Virginia jury found that Amber Heard had defamed her ex-husband Johnny Depp by identifying herself as “representing domestic abuse” in a Washington Post op-ed. In a decision that many commentators have called a backlash against the #MeToo movement, the jury ordered Heard to pay Depp $15 million; she plans to appeal. But Depp has a bunch of prominent celebrity supporters, and one of them is Jeff Beck, the ’60s-vintage blues-rock guitar hero. Apparently, Depp and Beck have recorded a whole album together, and they plan to release it this summer.

In 2020, Beck and Depp got together to cover John Lennon’s “Isolation.” During the trial a few days ago, Depp popped up at a Jeff Beck show and played a few songs with him. Last night, Depp once again joined Jeff Beck onstage, this time for an extended mini-set in the English city of Gateshead. They played six songs together, including covers of Dennis Wilson, Marvin Gaye, Jimi Hendrix, and Killing Joke. And then Beck told the crowd about the album that he and Depp are planning to release.

Talking to the crowd, Beck said, “I’m gonna take this opportunity and tell you I met this guy five years ago, and we’ve never stopped laughing since. We actually made an album. I don’t know how it happened. It will be out in July.” Someone at the show caught a 27-minute video of Beck’s show, including the Depp appearance. You can check it out below; Beck talks about the album plans at the 18:55 mark.

I can’t imagine what the audience for a Johnny Depp/Jeff Beck album might be, but I didn’t see the virulently pro-Depp online movement coming either, so what do I know.