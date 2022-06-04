At Primavera, Fontaines D.C. Proved They’ve Become True Rockstars

If you read anything online about Primavera 2022, you would’ve mostly found disgruntled responses from festivalgoers after the festival’s surprisingly rocky start — the glorious return of Pavement being a big exception. The festival promised to make improvements for the rest of the weekend, and the second day did feel a little better even if basic functional things — again, the lack of access to water outside the slammed bar lines — remain difficult. But, once more, the lineup made up for a lot of that.

At certain points on Thursday, it felt like there was one main set happening and most of the crowd was jammed in at that performance. Last night was different, with some of the usual brutal overlaps anyone who’s been to a festival as strongly booked as Primavera would be used to. Early in the evening there was Weyes Blood, and as the night went on you had Wet Leg, Shellac, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, Parquet Courts, and a crowd-pleasing headliner set from Beck. (I was mostly camped out at the main stage area for the night myself.) The National played a characteristically great set, leaning on the key songs from the last several albums while also featuring two exciting new songs — “Tropical Morning News” really goes — and closing the set with “About Today.” (I’m one of the National fans of the mind that this is the one true way for them to close an epic show over “Vanderlyle.”) Right after that were back-to-back euphoric late-night sets from Caribou (standing in for the Strokes) and Jamie xx. But the main stage performance that really stuck with me was one that happened a little earlier in the evening.

Because Primavera goes all night, you sometimes have this funny thing where what would be a major headlining set in the mid/late evening at an American festival feels like one of the opening performances of the night. On Friday, that was Fontaines D.C. The fact that it was still light out did nothing to diminish the fact that, a few years into their career, the Irish quintet has steadily developed the ability to command a massive stage.

The first time I saw Fontaines D.C., they were still simply called the Fontaines and they were playing to maybe 100 people at a club in Dublin, during a SXSW-esque conference showcasing emerging Irish acts. They were known around town, but hadn’t really gotten any notice outside Ireland and the UK quite yet. It was raw and impressive, but they were even better a year later at Iceland Airwaves, prompting us to name them a Band To Watch. That was the last time I saw them play overseas. A lot has changed.