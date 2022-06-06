Long Neck – “Gardener”
Long Neck — the Jersey City Band To Watch fronted by Lily Mastrodimos — have announced a new album, Soft Animal, the follow-up to 2020’s World’s Strongest Dog. Mastrodimos recently shared the album’s lead single, “Gardener,” a tenderly sweeping track with backing vocals by Los Campesinos!’s R N Taylor and violins from Marlene Bellissimo. “Everything I felt this week has bent me like a spine/ Vertebrae unaligned, cracking more with time,” Mastrodimos sings. “Heaviness and loneliness and thinking about you/ Sleep ’til afternoon/ I know what is tried and true…” Listen below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Evergreen”
02 “Ants”
03 “Cut & Burn”
04 “The Headwaters”
05 “Crabby”
06 “Gardener”
07 “558”
08 “Visitor”
09 “Soft Animal”
Soft Animal is out 6/21. Pre-order it here.