Long Neck – “Gardener”

New Music June 6, 2022 11:55 AM By James Rettig
0

Long Neck — the Jersey City Band To Watch fronted by Lily Mastrodimos — have announced a new album, Soft Animal, the follow-up to 2020’s World’s Strongest Dog. Mastrodimos recently shared the album’s lead single, “Gardener,” a tenderly sweeping track with backing vocals by Los Campesinos!’s R N Taylor and violins from Marlene Bellissimo. “Everything I felt this week has bent me like a spine/ Vertebrae unaligned, cracking more with time,” Mastrodimos sings. “Heaviness and loneliness and thinking about you/ Sleep ’til afternoon/ I know what is tried and true…” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Evergreen”
02 “Ants”
03 “Cut & Burn”
04 “The Headwaters”
05 “Crabby”
06 “Gardener”
07 “558”
08 “Visitor”
09 “Soft Animal”

Soft Animal is out 6/21. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

