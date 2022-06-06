A Composer Breaks Down The Music Theory Behind Kendrick Lamar’s “United In Grief”

Another name for this mode is “Mixolydian-flat-9-flat-13,” which is how it’s described in the Berklee method. In standard jazz parlance, we might call it “Dominant-flat-2-flat-6.” It’s akin to the Hijaz Maqam scale in Arabic music, the Bhairavi in Hindustani (North Indian) music, the Hanumatodi raga in Carnatic (South Indian) music, and Dastgāh-e Šur in Iranian music. And you can find it in southern Spain (the Andalusian region of the Iberian Peninsula). As the name “Phrygian” implies, its origin traces back to ancient Greece. In short, this mode is used all over the world.

But in Western pop music, Phrygian Dominant is so rare that I can think of only a handful of songs that have used it. Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit” and Radiohead’s “Pyramid Song” are two that immediately come to mind — although in both cases, they blend Phrygian (a minor mode) with Phrygian Dominant (the same mode but with a Major 3rd instead of a minor 3rd), resulting in an octatonic (8-note) scale called “Spanish Phrygian.” In any case, I think it was a valiant move for Kendrick to open his album with chords derived from this rarely-heard-in-Western-pop music mode.

Returning to Figure 2 above, we can observe that the sparse piano rhythm makes room for Kendrick’s vocal to follow a fast triplet pattern, not unlike his rapping in the climax of “DNA.” But here, Kendrick’s delivery begins rhythmically tight with the grid, and restrained in tone, before building in energy as the section grows in intensity with chords shifting to D♭Maj7 and C7 (implying the ♭VI and V7 chords of a new key center, F minor).

OK, What Exactly Is Flow?

Every kind of popular music possesses its own central characteristics. For example, the defining features of bebop include complex chords and improvisation. In European classical music, functional harmony and voice leading are paramount. For rock & roll, it’s blues tonality and rhythm. With hip-hop, perhaps its central characteristic is the structural role that lyrics play — and, specifically, the way rappers convert phonetics into music. This idea is encapsulated in the concept of “flow.”

Flow is a rapper’s art of delivery using rhythm and articulation. We viscerally distinguish between different rappers’ flows based on how they sound and feel — e.g., Lauryn Hill’s neosoul flow on “Doo-Wop (That Thing)” vs. Rakim’s poised delivery on “Juice (Know The Ledge)” vs. A$AP Rocky’s sparse swagger-filled flow on “D.M.B.” As hip-hop has evolved over its 50-year history, flows have gotten more varied and complex, with Kendrick Lamar possibly serving as the perfect avatar for the present-day state of this progression.

Flow covers a lot of different aspects of a rapper’s performance. In his book, Rap Music And The Poetics Of Identity, Adam Krims describes complex flows by their “multiple rhymes in the same rhyme complex, internal rhymes, offbeat rhymes, multiple syncopations, and violations of meter and metrical subdivisions of the beat.” In his paper titled “On The Metrical Techniques Of Flow In Rap Music,” Kyle Adams, Chair of the Music Theory department at Indiana University, describes flows based on articulation and meter. “Articulative techniques” refers to how the rapper vocalizes the words (legato vs. staccato, etc.), while “metrical techniques” refers to when the rapper says them (placement of rhyming or accented syllables, the number of syllables per beat, etc.). With respect to metrical technique: Derivative flow is a type of verse construction where the rapper derives the placement (in time) of their syllables from the metric subdivisions of the beat they’re rapping over. In contrast, generative flow is a type of verse construction where the rapper’s vocal rhythms don’t necessarily correlate to the underlying beat.

In practice, the derivative-generative flow dichotomy is actually a continuum, with all hip-hop artists employing some combination of the two styles (the derivative side being more common). Notably, Kendrick Lamar’s ability to flow at each of the two extremes of the continuum, and everywhere in between, is quite remarkable. The song “King Kunta” demonstrates his expertise at the derivative end of the spectrum, while “For Free,” reveals Kendrick’s mastery of generative flow. And “United In Grief”? The different parts of the song fall at various points in between the two ends.

The section described in Figure 2 above shows Kendrick placing vocal rests on downbeats, and forming precise eighth-note triplet rhythms within the voids left by the piano chords. In effect, his flow generates a crystalline structure of subdivisions where none exists in the backing (piano) track. In contrast, the next section demonstrates Kendrick reinforcing an existing rhythmic structure, but while emphasizing and de-emphasizing subdivisions in surprising and virtuosic ways. See Figure 4 below.