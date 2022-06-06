Bruce Springsteen was a surprise guest at Coldplay’s show on Sunday night at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The Boss came out for two songs toward the end of their set, “Working On A Dream” and “Dancing In The Dark.” Chris Martin introduced him onstage by saying: “I have a tattoo on my arm which is because this person is my hero. I can’t believe we get to say it, but please welcome Mr. Bruce Springsteen.”

On Saturday night, also at MetLife Stadium, Coldplay brought out Australian pop star Kylie Minogue to perform her 2001 hit “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head.” Minogue and Coldplay last performed the song together in Sydney in 2014.

Watch video of Springsteen and Minogue’s appearances below.

Springsteen is set to go out on tour next year with the E Street Band.