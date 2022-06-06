Watch Bruce Springsteen Join Coldplay On Two Songs In New Jersey

News June 6, 2022 9:59 AM By James Rettig
0

Watch Bruce Springsteen Join Coldplay On Two Songs In New Jersey

News June 6, 2022 9:59 AM By James Rettig
0

Bruce Springsteen was a surprise guest at Coldplay’s show on Sunday night at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The Boss came out for two songs toward the end of their set, “Working On A Dream” and “Dancing In The Dark.” Chris Martin introduced him onstage by saying: “I have a tattoo on my arm which is because this person is my hero. I can’t believe we get to say it, but please welcome Mr. Bruce Springsteen.”

On Saturday night, also at MetLife Stadium, Coldplay brought out Australian pop star Kylie Minogue to perform her 2001 hit “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head.” Minogue and Coldplay last performed the song together in Sydney in 2014.

Watch video of Springsteen and Minogue’s appearances below.

Springsteen is set to go out on tour next year with the E Street Band.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Sam Fender Apologizes For “Ignorant” Post Calling Johnny Depp A Hero

2 days ago 0

Kelly Joe Phelps Dead At 62

4 days ago 0

Watch Queen & Adam Lambert Open The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Concert

2 days ago 0

Mariah Carey Sued For Allegedly Stealing “All I Want For Christmas Is You” From Country Song With The Same Title

3 days ago 0

Porno For Pyros Announce More Reunion Shows

6 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest