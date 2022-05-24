It’s finally here. Following Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s massive tour behind The River reissue — which eventually just turned into sprawling celebrations of the band’s entire history — Bruce spent a lot of time alone with his Broadway show. Then the pandemic hit. During it, he reconvened the E Street Band for Letter To You, and rumors often swirled of a new E Street Tour, with Springsteen himself noting plans for a 2022 run in an interview last summer. It’d seem the kind of massive undertaking required for an E Street Band tour is one of those things that quietly got postponed while the pandemic dragged on. But now, we’ve got some actual dates: Springsteen and the E Street Band will return to the road early next year, for what will be their first tour in six years.

“After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year,” Springsteen said in a statement. “And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year — and beyond.”

The new tour will kick off in February, with a set of to-be-announced American arena dates, before the band heads to Europe, and then back to North America for, again, a set of to-be-announced dates starting in August. While there is yet to be any release tied to this, there are some potential contenders, with Springsteen having alluded to a new album on the horizon last year, and many fans’ believing that the long-awaited Born In The U.S.A. expansion/reissue could finally be coming. For now, you can check out the European dates below.

2023 TOUR DATES:

04/28 – Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic

05/05 – Dublin, Ireland @ RDS Arena

05/07 – Dublin, Ireland @ RDS Arena

05/13 – Paris, France @ La Défense Arena

05/18 – Ferrara, Italy @ Parco Urbano G. Bassani

05/21 – Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo

05/25 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff ArenA

06/11 – Landgraaf, The Netherlands @ Megaland

06/13 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Stadion Letzigrund

06/21 – Düsseldorf, Germany @ Merkur Spiel Arena

06/24 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi

06/26 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi

06/30 – Oslo, Norway @ Voldsløkka

07/11 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Parken

07/13 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Parken

07/15 – Hamburg, Germany @ Volksparkstadion

07/18 – Vienna, Austria @ Ernst Happel Stadion

07/23 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion

07/25 – Monza, Italy @ Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza

Ticket info will be available here.