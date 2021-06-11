Bruce Springsteen Will Appear On New Killers And John Mellencamp Songs, Tour With E Street Band Next Year

Earlier this week, Bruce Springsteen announced that his Springsteen On Broadway show would be returning to New York for a limited run this summer. On some level, this made a lot of sense — Broadway’s reopening, and here was a solo performance Bruce could get off the ground before real deal fullscale touring is back in earnest. On the other hand, it might’ve left some fans scratching their heads. Springsteen has released two albums since the Broadway show’s original run, and was already promising another on the horizon. Surely there was a whole lot to address rather than returning to the old Broadway script.

Yesterday, Springsteen called into Sirius XM’s E Street Radio to talk a bit about the revival. It came about casually, by his description, and he had to partially be talked into revisiting it. While most of the conversation revolves around Springsteen getting back into the zone for Broadway, he did also drop a whole lot of hints about upcoming plans. One of those was a seeming stray detail when describing the initial talks of reviving Springsteen On Broadway, when he mentioned that the E Street Band is supposed to tour next year, a prospect many have been anticipating since he reunited with the group for Letter To You amidst the pandemic.

While the idea of seeing a full E Street Band tour is about as much of a dream show as you could ask for after over a year of no live music, there were some other exciting tidbits about Springsteen’s current musical endeavors. He mentioned some collabs — apparently he was working on some material for John Mellencamp’s forthcoming album. And following his Bleachers team-up “Chinatown,” he’s continued working with younger artists he’s clearly influenced: A new song with the Killers is imminent, with the band then sharing a title and artwork on Twitter. (It’s called “Dustland,” a reworking of “A Dustland Fairytale” from the Killers’ 2008 album Day & Age.) Finally, Springsteen once more talked about looming archival projects — there has long been anticipation for a lost albums Tracks 2, and for an expansive reissue of Born In The U.S.A. akin to those of The River and Darkness On The Edge Of Town. He didn’t confirm what it was, but said something’s coming in the fall.

Springsteen’s keeping busy! You can listen to part of the Sirius interview below.