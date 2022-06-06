Previously Unreleased Queen Song With Freddie Mercury “Face It Alone” Coming In September

Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

News June 6, 2022 10:57 AM By James Rettig
0

Over the weekend, Queen and Adam Lambert performed at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee concert. Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor were interviewed on BBC Radio 2 for the event, and the pair of OG Queen members let some big news drop: They are planning to share “Face It Alone,” a previously unreleased Queen song with Freddie Mercury, in September.

“We did find a little gem from Freddie, that we’d kind of forgotten about,” Taylor said in the interview. “And it was. It’s wonderful. Actually, it was real discovery. It’s from The Miracle sessions, and I think it’s going to be out in September.”

May added: “It was kind of hiding in plain sight. We looked at it many times and thought, oh no, we can’t really rescue that. But in fact, we went in there again and our wonderful engineering team went, okay, we can do this and this. It’s like kind of stitching bits together. […] But it’s beautiful, it’s touching.”

“It’s a very passionate piece,” Taylor agreed.

